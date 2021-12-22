Stingy first-half defense leads UAlbany to win before break

BETHLEHEM, P.A. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team cruised to a big 68-52 victory over Lehigh on Tuesday night, heading into the holiday break with a win. The Great Danes held the Mountain Hawks to just 12 points in the first half.

“We’ll take the win for sure,” said head coach Dwayne Killings. “I thought we did some good things, but I think we lost our focus at the beginning of the second half. But we got some good minutes. Dre [Perry] did some good things, Chuck stepped up with Jamel up, and our freshmen gave us good minutes… We challenged our guys to be present before the holidays, and they did a good job of that… I’m happy with it, we’ll take the break, and we’ll get ready to come back on the 29th.”



Key Stat Lines

The team shot 43.6% (24-55) from the field and 45.5% (5-11) from three. Lehigh shot 38.8% (19-49) from the field and 25.0% (5-20) from three.

UAlbany out-rebounded Lehigh, 38-28.

UAlbany turned the ball over just 10 times (14 times for Lehigh) and forced seven steals.

10 of the 11 players who saw the court scored for the Great Danes.

led the way for the Great Danes, scoring 18 points and swatting away three blocks. Three-time America East Rookie of the Week Justin Neely posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 blocks.

posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 blocks. Luke Fizulich (9) and Ny’Mire Little (8) both posted single-game highs this season with points scored.





How it Happened:

The Great Danes rushed out to a 9-2 lead to start the game. Cerruti had a bucket, Perry hit a free throw, and Champion and Doles each hit threes.

UAlbany went 5-11 to start the game, going 2-3 from deep by the under-12 timeout.

By the 8:30 mark, UAlbany extended the lead to 17 points with a 24-7 lead. The Great Danes held the Mountain Hawks to just 3-12 from the field, causing five turnovers.

After Lehigh scored at the 11:33 mark, the Mountain Hawks did not grab a bucket again until the clock read 2:18.

UAlbany brought a 36-12 lead into the locker room. The Great Danes shot an impressive 46.4% (13-28) from the field, going 5-8 from downtown. Lehigh was held to just 22.2% (4-18) from the field, hitting just one of nine attempts from deep. The Great Danes forced 11 turnovers in the first half, stealing the ball six times.

Lehigh came out hot to start the second half, scoring the first five points of the frame. They would go on a 9-2 run to start before the first media timeout, with UAlbany hitting just 1-6 from the field.

Lehigh cut the lead from 24 to 14 by the U12 timeout after shooting 53.8% from the field.

UAlbany re-established it’s 24-point lead by the five-minute mark, essentially sealing the game.

The Great Danes recovered from a poor start of the second half to finish 11-27 from the field in the frame.

Next: The Great Danes take a week off for the holiday break before returning to action on Dec. 29 when the team hosts Bucknell at SEFCU Arena. Tip for the game is set for 7:00 p.m.