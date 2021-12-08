Stingy defense not enough, UAlbany falls at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN (NEWS10) — The Great Danes fought hard at Vanderbilt, including a third-quarter boost, but the Commodores took the win 52-41, Wednesday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am extremely proud of our defensive effort today against a very athletic Vanderbilt team. To hold an SEC team to 52 points really says alot about the toughness and grit of our players. Offensively, we had consistent execution despite facing 40 minutes of pressure and had good scoring opportunities. There is a lot to learn and build on from this game.”

KEY STATS

Junior Helene Haegerstrand (11) and freshman Lilly Phillips (10) led the team with double-digit points.

Both Haegerstrand (5-10) and Phillips (3-6) shot 50% with Phillips tallying 2-3 from outside the arc.

Sophomore Kayla Cooper totaled 10 rebounds, including one offensive rebound, to lead the team.

Redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney owned a team-high five assists against the Commodores.

Cooper led those who tallied a steal with two. Phillips, freshman Koi Sims, senior Ellen Hahne, and senior Lucia Decortes earned one steal each.

Cooper and Decortes compiled the team’s two blocks.

Overall, the Great Danes’ third quarter saw the best stats. They shot 63.6% from the field and 60% from outside the arc.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Vanderbilt tallied the first score but Lilly Phillips tied it with her first three-pointer of the afternoon.

A layup from Elle Hahne gave the Great Danes the lead, an advantage that would prove to be their only lead.

The Commodores tallied 11 unanswered points before Hahne made a successful driving layup.

Kayla Cooper completed the final successful basket of the first quarter as Vanderbilt held a 20-11 lead.

Both the Great Danes and the Commodores only had one basket in the first five minutes of the second quarter.

The UAlbany defense held Vanderbilt to only five points in the second quarter but the Commodores finished the half with a 25-16 advantage.

The third quarter saw the Great Danes outscore Vanderbilt, 17-15.

Phillips started UAlbany’s second-half scoring with a three-pointer before Haegerstrand made two successful baskets.

Haegerstrand closed the third quarter with a jumper in the final minute.

In the fourth quarter, the Commodores tallied 12 points to the Great Danes’ eight to seal the victory for Vanderbilt.

NEXT: The Great Danes will return home to host the Albany Cup against Siena on December 12.