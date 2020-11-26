Stillwater’s Peacock signs on to play soccer at Arkansas State

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Stillwater girls soccer standout Keelyn Peacock made her college decision official on Tuesday afternoon, signing to play at division one Arkansas State.

Peacock joins the Red Wolves after a remarkable high school career that included back to back Class C state titles in 2018 and 2019 and another championship game appearance in 2017.

With fall sports pushed to the fall two season for Stillwater, Peacock will be unable to play this spring, but was happy with her decision as family and friends watched on.

“It’s pretty emotional for me actually because my town really means a lot to me, and my friends especially and the people who support me,” Peacock said. “Everyone here has somehow impacted my life in some type of way.”

“Like my dad said it takes a village to raise a child,” Peacock added. “Without the support I don’t know if I would have been able to get to where I am today.”

Peacock says she will study speech pathology at Arkansas State.