TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater boys basketball team looked to advance to the state semifinals with a win in the Class C regional final on Sunday, but it wouldn’t be easy. The Warriors had to get through Moriah, the top-ranked team in the state, at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Class C regional final was one of three games to go to overtime at HVCC on Sunday. Stillwater fell behind by four in overtime but crawled back to win 55-52. Jaxon Mueller tipped in the game-winner for the Warriors with 2 seconds to play. Mueller led the way with 22 points for Stillwater.

“I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling right now,” said Stillwater head coach Bruce Lilac. “I’m so happy for these guys. It’s a dream come true for this group. Making this run, going back to Cool Insuring Arena, the state final four, it’s literally a dream come true.”

Stillwater will battle Salamanca in the Class C semifinals on Friday at 2:45 PM at Cool Insuring Arena.