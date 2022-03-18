Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Call them the cardiac kids.

The Stillwater Warriors faced a 46-41 deficit to Salamanca entering the fourth quarter of the Class C boys basketball state semifinals, and it didn’t faze them. Nothing has during the Warriors’ state championship run.

Shrugging off a game-high 26 points from Salamanca’s Lucus Brown, Stillwater senior guard CJ McNeil poured in 22 points while sophomore forward Jaxon Mueller added 18 points and nine rebounds in a comeback effort.

The Warriors sealed the deal down the stretch with free throws to advance to the Class C state championship game with a 64-56 win over Salamanca.

“Right when you think we might be down and out, we get a big basket after a big basket, we get a big stop,” head coach Bruce Lilac said. “Cardiac kids is a great name for these guys.”

“You know they’re playing their hearts out. We’ve been saying it for three weeks now they’re really special. Our ultimate goal this year was to get here and win the thing so we have a shot.”

Stillwater will play Newfield at Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class C state championship.