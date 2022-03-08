Cohoes N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both the Stillwater and Maple Hill boys basketball teams won section titles, in Class CC and Class C respectively. But only one of them could move on to states. The two teams met Monday night in the Class C-CC playoff game in front of a packed house at Cohoes High School.

Maple Hill took a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter. There was no quit in the Warriors, as Stillwater outscored the Wildcats 19-11 in the final quarter to rally for a 58-53 win.

CJ McNeil tallied a game-high 19 points to go along with 5 assists for Stillwater. Ben Marra led Maple Hill with 17 points.

The Warriors are advancing to their first state playoff game in 16 years. “It’s definitely another cherry on top of the cake,” said head coach Bruce Lilac. “We haven’t been there since 2006, I believe. It’s been such a long time it’s hard to remember. It feels great. These kids deserve it. They work really hard. They buy into everything we do.”

It makes McNeil’s final season all the more special. “It’s been really, really awesome,” said McNeil. “I love it. A great way to go out my senior year and I really appreciate every moment of this.”

Stillwater will take on the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Moriah and Madrid-Waddington on Saturday in the regional finals.