Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday’s Class C state championship game featured the Stillwater Warriors out of Section 2 and Section IV’s Newfield.

The young Warriors have made a season out of impressive comebacks, riding their resilience all the way to the state title game, but Newfield proved to be too much on Saturday afternoon.

Newfield’s Jalen Hardinson dropped 31 points as they hit 11 three pointers as a team on their way to an 87-62 state championship win.

“It’s a great group of kids,” Stillwater head coach Bruce Lilac said. “I wish we could’ve brought it home for the seniors and the kids, the whole team.”

“Credit to Newfield, they shot the lights out of the gym, I’ve never seen a team shoot so well up here,” Lilac said. “I feel sorry for our boys, they worked so hard, they’re a special group.”

“We have a special community obviously we had this place packed,” Lilac said. ” I really appreciate the fans and the community.”