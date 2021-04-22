Stillwater runs away from Helderberg Valley at home

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With no playoffs for Class D football, the teams have opted with crossover games — which is what brought Helderberg Valley to Stillwater on Thursday evening.

The Warriors got off to a quick start and didn’t look back Thursday evening. Caleb Dyer took a sweep to the house on Stillwater’s first offensive possession to put the Warriors up 7-0. From there the defense went to work, with Jaxson Mueller taking advantage of a Herlderberg Valley miscue to secure a fumble in the endzone and make it 14-0 Stillwater.

The offense continued to roll for the Warriors, with CJ McNeil breaking free for a 39 yard touchdown to make it 21-0 Stillwater after a quarter. Caleb Dyer helped the Warriors pile it on in the first half, bouncing off tacklers and into the endzone from seven yards out early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0. Stillwater went on to rout Helderberg Valley 55-0.

CJ McNeil had four carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Caleb Dyer added three carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns. Stillwater is awaiting their final crossover game in Week 7 next week.