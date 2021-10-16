Stillwater rolls Warrensburg/North Warren in Class D North clash

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater and Warrensburg/North Warren met in a clash of one-loss teams out of the Class D North Friday night.

The Burgers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after a 76-yard touchdown run by Tim Kelly. The Warriors took a 7-6 advantage after CJ McNeil punched in a short rushing touchdown.

Stillwater rolled to victory from there, winning it 47-26. McNeil tallied 20 carries for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. Caleb Dyer ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, adding 3 catches, 45 yards receiving, and 2 more scores.

