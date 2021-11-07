Stillwater rolls past the Burgers to the Class D Super Bowl

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was semifinal day in Class D football on Saturday, both matchups played in Schuylerville to determine who would advance to the section title game. Stillwater took on Warrensburg/North Warren in the nightcap.
The Warriors and Burgers were locked at 12 at the half. Stillwater ran away with it in the second half, winning 31-12.
Stillwater will take on Greenwich in the Class D Super Bowl.
