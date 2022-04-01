Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater hosted Greenwich in boys lacrosse Friday night in a matchup between guys that have seen plenty of each other over the past year.

The Witches stormed back in the third quarter, rallying to tie the game at five, but the Warriors didn’t let them get any closer than that.

Marcus Robinson helped Stillwater retake the lead in the fourth quarter, and Michael Marinello made sure they kept it for good in a 9-6 win at home.