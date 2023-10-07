STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) — Class D is stacked in Section 2, with three unbeaten teams ranked in the top 15 in the state. Two of those teams met Friday night: 5-0 Stillwater hosting 4-0 Canajoharie/Fort Plain.

The Warriors took a 20-6 lead into the half. The Cougars cut it to 20-12 in the third quarter on a Zachary Herget touchdown. They had a chance to tie the game on the final play, but Stillwater hung on to win 20-12 despite an injury to star quarterback Jaxon Mueller.

“It came right down to the last play,” said Stillwater head coach Ian Godfrey. “I mean, we knew coming in Canajoharie was a really good team. They’re physical, they could throw the ball around. They’re faster than I really had thought. So I mean, just such a great game, you know, kudos to them. We’re going to see them again at some point.”