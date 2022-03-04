Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Back in the fall, Greenwich football, led by Jesse Kuzmich, rolled over Stillwater in the Class D super bowl.

Moving from the gridiron to the hardwood, the same two schools — with many of the same players, including Kuzmich — met once again with a title up for grabs.

This time around, the Warriors were the favorite, and they looked like it. Up nine in the final seconds of the first half, Jaxon Mueller was tenacious at the rim to tip in a first half buzzer beater as Stillwater led 36-25 at the half.

The Witches didn’t lay down. They kept battling as Jesse Kuzmich led the way with 19 points, but they couldn’t get it back within single digits.

Part of the reason why — Stillwater didn’t give up an inch defensively. Even with a run out layup off a steal to close the third quarter, CJ McNeil caught up to the Witches for the block. McNeil was named MVP after a 31-point effort including a terrific 14 of 16 from the free throw line to close the game out.

While NcNeil dominated the perimeter, Mueller manned the middle, pouring in 24 points of his own to go along with 10 rebounds. Stillwater got their revenge on Greenwich with a 73-61 sectional championship win.

“There’s two things you can do with pressure,” Stillwater head coach Bruce Lilac said. “You can feel it or you can apply it and we always believe we’re going to apply it every game we play.”

“I thought this was going to be a closer game,” Lilac said. “Greenwich is a great team, my kids are just executing at a high level right now and I’m super proud of them.”

Stillwater will face Maple Hill Monday at Cohoes at 6 p.m. to determine the Section 2 representative for regionals in Class C.