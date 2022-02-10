STILLWATER, N.Y. — Mechanicville boys basketball battled back from a 10-point first-half deficit on the road Wednesday night to force overtime, but Stillwater held on to win the rivalry game at home 65-59.

Sophomore Jaxon Mueller notched a 17-point, 22-rebound double-double, as the No. 13 Warriors overcame 24 missed free throws as a team to pull off the Wasaren League win.

The loss was the second straight for No. 7 Mechanicville, who fell to Tamarac Monday, the top-ranked team in Class B.