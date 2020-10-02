Sterle ready to star for Shen again after putting injury in the past

Clifton Park, N.Y. — Shen field hockey is getting a major contributor back for a team that went to a sectional championship a year ago.

“Honestly I just want to get out and I just want to get playing,” Rachel Sterle said.

The Shenendehowa star forward missed the end of the 2019 season with a torn ACL, but the senior is ready for a big bounce back year.

“My drive was just being able to play in general,” Sterle said. “Even if it was a little stick touches here and there.”

“She definitely bounced back better than any of us could have imagined,” Payton Kissling, Shen’s senior goalie said. “She’s faster, she’s got more skills than ever before and I’m proud of her.”

Sterle completed a nine month recovery process in just seven months.

“She was back and playing over the summer so it was exciting to see her be able to recover so quickly,” Jeanne Frevola, Shen’s field hockey head coach said.

“She’s had an extremely good attitude about it and I think that’s what’s gotten her this far and she believed in herself and she’s been putting in a lot of effort to get to where she was and she deserves it all,” Kissling said.

“She’s wearing a brace but other than that she feels very confident in her knee,” Frevola said.

The Class A sectional runner ups happily welcomed back their scoring and assist leader.

“They were so excited,” Sterle said. “I love playing with my team and I was so excited to come back and so were they for me to come back.”

“At the end of last year we were kind of missing a puzzle piece to our team but now that she’s back I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Kissling said.

“She carried the team a lot, did a lot of the hard work,” Frevola said. “They were a little bit lost when she got hurt last year.”

With the injury behind her, Sterle has orange in her future, with a commitment to play at Syracuse next fall.

“They saw how I was before, they told me that I was a hard worker,” Sterle said. “They knew that I would come back stronger mentally and physically.

“So I knew that they had the trust in confidence in me.”

Shen opens their season up Friday, October 2nd at Burnt Hills at 6 p.m.

