Stallions run wild against Dutchmen

Altamont, NY (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Stallions ran wild against the Dutchmen Monday night.

With a 1-0 lead in the 4th, Andrew Wilhite ripped a double down the right field line to plate another run. Gene Napolitano attempted to score on the play, but was thrown out at the plate.

In the bottom of the inning, the Dutchmen had runners on the corners with a chance to cut into the deficit, but Jarek Woodward got the Stallions out of the jam.

The bats of Saugerties exploded in the 7th inning, scoring 9 runs on their way to a 12-2 win.