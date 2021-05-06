St. Rose’s Adam Anderson garners academic All-District honors

Sports

by: David Alexander

Posted:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senior guard Adam Anderson represents The College of Saint Rose on the Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He is just one of five players from NCAA Division II institutions throughout New York State, New England, New Jersey, and Delaware to be so recognized.
 
As a first-team All-District Honorees, Anderson’s nomination will be forwarded to the Academic All-America® ballot. Academic All-America® honorees are scheduled to be announced later this month.
 
“It is an incredible honor for Adam to be named to the Academic All District® team. He is a tireless worker and a leader in our program. He has accomplished a tremendous amount in the past four years and we know he will continue to accomplish great things as he continues on his path,” said Head Coach Mike Perno. “Adam’s work ethic on the playing floor and in the classroom is the reason why he has been as successful as he has been during his time here at Saint Rose.”
 
A business administration major, Anderson owns a 3.41 overall grade-point-average (4.00 scale) and is one of a mere 34 players in Golden Knights men’s basketball annals to record more than 1,000 points (1,074). He has averaged 11.5 points on 43.9 percent (374-for-852) shooting from the floor, including 39.1 percent (162-for-414) from the arc, in 93 career games.
 
Anderson produced 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on a regular basis throughout this winter’s abbreviated seven-game campaign in which Saint Rose was one of only three Northeast-10 Conference programs to take part in any official contests.

