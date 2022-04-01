Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in three seasons, the Great Danes have a question mark under center.

Jeff Undercuffler had been a constant at quarterback for UAlbany, but his departure opens the door. Head coach Greg Gattuso is embracing an open competition at quarterback with both old and new options.

Sophomore Joey Carino split time for the Danes last season. Colorado State transfer Matt Valecce has been added to the mix, while sophomores Tyler Szalkowski and Joe Tortello have been getting reps as well.

“I think Joey and Tyler have the ability to be a great quarterback for us,” Gattuso said. “I love their mentality, they’re smart kids, they work hard, they do everything right.”

“Matt Valecce has just kind of jumped right in there and been very similar,” Gattuso said. “He’s got a lot of experience which is great. We feel good about our three quarterbacks.”

Valecce did not see time in his lone season at CSU, and spent his previous three seasons at Boston College.