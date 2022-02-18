New Haven, Conn. (NEWS10) — The Union College men’s hockey team fell to host Yale University Friday night, 3-2, at Ingalls Rink.

Junior Christian Sanda scored his third goal of the season in the first period with first-year Cullen Ferguson recording the assist. First-year Caden Villegas added a power-play goal in the third period, his second tally of the season, with assists from sophomores Tyler Watkins and Chaz Smedsrud .

Yale’s power-play unit converted twice (2-for-4) in the win, while Union converted once (1-for-2).

Yale opened the scoring at 8:43 of the first period when William Dineen tapped in a shot on the power play to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. After Ferguson’s initial shot from the point was deflected, Sanda picked up the rebound and sent a backhand shot from the right side of the net that passed Yale netminder Nathan Reid. Yale added a second goal with less than eight seconds to go in the opening stanza to give Yale a one goal lead going into the second period.

After Union was called for too many players on the ice, Dineen struck again on the power-play in the second frame to extend Yale’s lead.



Trailing 3-1, going into the final period, Union began pouring on the offensive pressure, peppering Reid with 17 shots in the third period. Villegas cut the deficit to one at 16:33 of the third with a power-play goal. The first-year took the puck from the right-wing wall to the center of the left-wing circle before turning and firing a shot that got past Reid. The Dutchmen continued to put the pressure on in the final minutes of play, but between Reid and the crossbar, the Bulldogs came away with the victory.

Junior Gabriel Seger and sophomore Ville Immonen combined for 22 of Union’s 33 faceoff wins.

Junior Connor Murphy made 22 saves in the loss and falls to 10-16-2 on the season. Reid had 31 stops in the victory.

The Dutchmen travel to Brown tomorrow for the final road game of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Meehan Auditorium.