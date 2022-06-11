CORTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duffy sisters led Queensbury girls lacrosse into the Class B state title game Friday at SUNY Cortland, while Burnt Hills battled but fell short in the semifinals.

Brigid Duffy became Queensbury’s single-season record holder in goals and her younger sister Kady, an eighth grader, scored five goals including the game winner in overtime to push the Spartans past Westhampton Beach 9-8.

“It’s pretty great because I get to give my seniors a chance at the state championship,” said Kady Duffy, after netting the game-winning goal on a free position shot.

Big sis Brigit added, “So proud of her,” about her little sister. “She did amazing and she really played for the team today.”

Queensbury advances to the championship, where it’ll look to become the first Section 2 girls lacrosse team to hoist a state title. Victor will be the opponent, with an opening faceoff set for 11:30 a.m.

Burnt Hills battled state powerhouse Manhasset to a 9-9 halftime tie, but the Section 8 champion outscored the Spartans 11-1 in the second half to win the Class C semifinal 20-10.