Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills boys lacrosse ended their season last spring as Section 2 champs, and Wednesday night they began their title defense when they hosted Bethlehem in a non-league matchup.

The Spartans didn’t miss a beat on their home field. Kevin Carney went top shelf early, then fed Shane McClernan for an easy goal as Burnt Hills went up a quick 5-0 on Bethlehem in the first quarter.

The Eagles found the back of the net late in the first, but the Spartans continued to roll from there, building up an 11-1 halftime lead with everyone getting in on the action on their way to a 17-6 season-opening win.