GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills has won the last ten Class B Section two Field Hockey championships, until Sunday afternoon when South Glens Falls knocked them off 2-1 in overtime.

In addition, this is the first time the Bulldogs have won a Section two Field Hockey championship in program history.

The Spartans opened things up with a goal from Anyssa Knapik to give them an early lead, but the Bulldogs were ready to respond. Mia Benincasa sniped a shot past the goalie to tie the game at one-all.

Neither team scored before the end of regulation so overtime was imminent. South Glens Falls worked their way to the Spartan’s side of the field and that’s when Lillian Willis scored the game-winner.

“From day one August 22 maybe before that. I’ll tell you when it started when we lost to burnt hills 1-0 last October. That’s when they knew,” said head coach Mary Ponda. “They knew they wanted to get back here and they wanted to win this game. I’m just so proud of them and their efforts. They never gave up when we got down by one. We scored more goals than anybody in this area this season so I wasn’t worried when we got down because I knew we’d score,” she added. Then my little eighth grader that I brought up from JV scored the first goal so I’m just so proud of them.”

South Glens Falls will now get ready for its regional game against Lakeland on Sunday, November 6.