South Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The eight seed, South Glens Falls, hosted the nine seed, Emma Willard, in the Section 2 Class A girls basketball playoffs Friday night.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to knock off the Jesters 58-51. Sydney Hart led the way with 33 points for South Glens Falls.

The Bulldogs will now travel to take on Averill Park in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7:30 PM.