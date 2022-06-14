LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — After making it to another MAAC title game last season, the Siena women’s lacrosse team got a huge boost Monday. The Saints announced that attackman Mary Soures and defenseman Hannah Field will return for a 5th season.

Soures was fourth in the nation in goals per game, netting almost five goals per contest. She set the Saints’ single game record with nine goals against Iona. She’s one goal behind former teammate Nicole McNeely for the program’s all-time goal record. “I could not be more happy,” said Soures about her return. “I was not ready to say goodbye to the team and to the coaches and to the program.”

Both players helped lead the Saints to a share of the regular season MAAC title for the first time since 2005, before falling to Fairfield in the MAAC title game for the second year in a row. “I am determined to not leave Siena without a MAAC championship,” said Soures. “It has been too many times that we have come too close and not finished it.”