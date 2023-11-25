MIDDLETOWN, NY (NEWS10) — For the second straight year, Niskayuna and Somers football met in the Class A state semifinal on Friday night at Middletown High School. The Silver Warriors looked to exact some revenge against the defending state champions, and move on to the state title game.

Niskayuna drove down the field on their opening drive, scoring on a double reverse to Cameron Grasso. The Silver Warriors held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Somers responded in the second quarter, as quarterback Mac Sullivan found the endzone on the ground to tie things 7-7. The game remained tied with six seconds to go in the half. Somers opted to go for it with no timeouts from the Silver Warrior six-yard line and it paid off, as Sullivan ran in his second touchdown of the quarter, giving the Tuskers a 14-7 lead at the half.

Sullivan added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter, and the Tuskers defense locked down in the second half, as Somers knocked off Niskayuna in the state semifinal game for the second year in a row, 21-7 the final.

“We thought we had some things there,” said Niskayuna head coach Brian Grastorf. “We shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties and those are drive stoppers for us. In a game like this it comes down to just a few plays and we’ve got to make those plays and we didn’t tonight. Hats off to Somers they’re one of the top programs.”