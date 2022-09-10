SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — Lets head to Schenectady where the patriots matched up against the Amsterdam Rams. Both teams moved the ball offensively in the first quarter, but weren’t able to punch it in.

All of that changed in the second quarter when the patriots got to the Rams one yard line and scored off a quarterback sneak from Nikolas Sanchez. The two point try was no good and Amsterdam answered right back.

On the ensuing possession the Rams made a couple big plays and found themselves in the red zone knocking on the door. Then, Jhai Vellon called his own number from 10 yards out for the touchdown. They went for two and converted and took and 8-6 lead heading into the half.

When the second half started the Rams made some adjustments and went on to score 24 points to win 32-6 on the road against Schenectady.