Glens Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday night marked the semifinals in Section 2 Class CC boys basketball and a game that featured a pair of teams coming off upsets.

The final game of the night at Cool Insuring Arena proved to be the best, as six seed Greenwich met seven seed Hoosick Falls. The Witches held an early lead but Hoosick responded blow for blow. Hoosick’s Jake Sparks hit a big triple to keep it close as Greenwich led 36-33 at the half.

The Witches were led by who else but Jesse Kuzmich with 21 points. The senior nailed a big time corner three to put the Witches up five midway through the fourth. Sparks fired right back with an and one backing down Kuzmich to bring Hoosick within one with under two minutes to go.

So with a tie game in the final minute, the Witches needed a bucket, and it was the rookie who shined. Freshman Joseph Skiff drained a three to put Greenwich up 58-55 for good as they forced a turnover at the other end to survive into the Class CC final.

“I wasn’t really thinking, you know,” Skiff said. “We usually have the ball in Jesse’s hands, he’s a great finisher, leads our team in almost every category, but I was open and I knew I had to take the shot so I took it and it went in.”

Greenwich now awaits the winner of Stillwater and Hoosick Valley Tuesday night.