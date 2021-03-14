Sischo’s big night propels Daemen into regional final

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Daemen Wildcats went to former Guilderland standout Andrew Sischo early and often against Bloomfield Sunday night to open NCAA DII Men’s Basketball Tournament play.

The redshirt senior scored the team’s first two buckets, had 16 by halftime, and finished with a game-high 25 points en route to a 81-69 win for Daemen in the first round of the tournament. Sischo added ten rebounds, three assists and a block while shooting 11-15 from the floor.

“Back in Guilderland I have a lot of my family still here,” Sischo said. “It was just good to see them and let them have an opportunity to see us play here at the Capital Center.”

“I’ve worked a lot of games here with the Gym Rat Challenge and things like that so it’s just kind of cool to get out there and get on the floor,” Sischo added.

This was Daemen’s first NCAA Tournament win in school history. The Wildcats will get top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas next on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.