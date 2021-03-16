Sischo leads Daemen into elite eight

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what was the fourth and final matchup this season between Daemen and St. Thomas Aquinas the Wildcats outlasted the Spartans 71-70 in the East Regional final. They advanced to the elite eight in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in program history.

Guilderland grad Andrew Sischo led the way for Daemen scoring a game high 25 points adding 13 rebounds, he put the Wildcats ahead for good with 1:46 left in the game.

An emotional Sischo talked about what this win meant to him, “I’m sorry I’m just at a loss for words… just to play against STAC in the hometown and win it in this great arena is something I’m going to remember forever.”

Daemen will head to Evansville, Indiana for the elite eight.

