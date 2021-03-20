Simek finds pay dirt three times in CBA’s dominant win over Saratoga

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CBA visited Saratoga Saturday afternoon as the Blue Streaks got their first game on the new turf, but the Brothers didn’t let Toga celebrate much else.

CBA quarterback Jack Gregory found a wide open Dylan Jones for a 45 yard catch and run that got the ball down to the one yard line early in the first quarter. Brendan Simek punched it in from there to give CBA a 7-0 lead. The Brothers found the endzone again in the second quarter after Gregory hit Simek through the air to extend the lead to 14-0. Simek found pay dirt a third time to help CBA to a big 40-0 win.

CBA heads to Schenectady next weekend while Saratoga hosts Bethlehem.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Siena men's lacrosse drops heartbreaker to Canisius

Sports /

Coxsackie-Athens uses dominant defensive effort in season opener against Watervliet

Sports /

LaPietro shines in debut for Burnt Hills

Sports /

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire