Simek finds pay dirt three times in CBA’s dominant win over Saratoga

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men's Lacrosse team was tough on the ball Saturday afternoon, as they caused a new program single-game record 18 turnovers in a 12-10 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins at Hickey Field. The Saints would outshoot the Golden Griffins by a 50-30 margin, while that number would flip in Canisius' favor in shots on goal 25-22. Siena would force the Golden Griffins into 26 total turnovers and lead in the ground balls 36-34. Getting in on the caused turnovers party was junior Jake Marcus, who caused five of Siena's 18 turnovers. That total would be the most in a single game since Jack Drillock caused six turnovers in a game on Apr. 27, 2019 at Monmouth. Senior Jack Kiernan continued his scoring run with a four-goal afternoon, while both George Rusnak and Brendan Lantieri each scored three points on two goals and an assist apiece. Canisius got a six-point effort from junior Jacob Buck, as he scored three goals and tossed out three assists. Andrew Schermerhorn and Keegan Kozack each chipped in a four-point day with two goals and two assists. The Golden Griffins would have seven different players score on the afternoon. The scoring would come early and often for Canisius, as the lept to an early 5-1 lead as they hit a man-up goal with 13:41 to play in the second quarter. However, Siena would close the first half with three unanswered goals, capped by a strike from Rusnak with 3:38 to play to make things 5-4 at the halfway point. A flurry of goals began the second half, as the Golden Griffins and Saints would pull even at 6-6 just over five minutes into the half thanks to a score from Kiernan on a feed from Dylan Pantalone. But as Siena rang the bell at the door, Canisius would shut the door as they responded with a pair of goals to take an 8-6 lead. From there, the trend would continue as the Saints would come within a single goal just one other time at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Saints return to action next Saturday, Mar. 20 when they embark on their first road game of the season at Detroit Mercy. The opening faceoff will kick things off at 12 PM.