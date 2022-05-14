ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five Green Tech athletes made their college commitments official on Friday.

All five will head to Division-II schools. Mehki Kersey, Derrick Sutton, and Tahlik Webb will all play football at American International College. “A dream come true,” said Kersey. “Since 8th grade I started playing with them. I used to tell them like, ‘It would be crazy if we could play college football together.’ I’m really happy it happened.”

Victor Pharr will play basketball at Mansfield. His teammate Dayshaun Walton will head to Adelphi. “It’s everything,” said Walton. “I always grew up watching people come in this moment and to be in this moment is a great feeling. I just can’t explain it right now.”