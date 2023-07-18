LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team is in the midst of it’s offseason program. When observing the workouts, one thing is abundantly clear. Junior guard Valencia Fontenelle-Posson continues to be leader for this Saints team.

The Guilderland graduate was named a captain last season as just a sophomore. The leadership role is one she continues to embrace, as one of just three upperclassmen this season. “I take a lot of pride in that because I just love seeing people around me succeed,” said Fotenelle-Posson. “When London [Gamble] hits that max and we’re all hype, I just love the energy with that, or Savannah [Wilson]’s running and she’s sprinting that whole mile and we’re all super-duper hyped for each other, that’s the feeling that I work for every single day so I just love it.”

Head coach Jim Jabir says that while Fotenelle-Posson has grown a lot, she had a great foundation. “Well you’ve got to credit her mom and her family because she’s just a great human being and she’s always been since the day I met her,” said Jabir. “But she’s grown a lot and she’s still learning a lot. She works so hard that she wants to learn, she’s hungry to learn. She just keeps growing and growing and we’re really lucky to have her.”

The Saints are looking to build on a season in which they fell just one point shy of a MAAC Championship appearance,