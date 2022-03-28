Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was an historic weekend for Siena women’s lacrosse. The Saints saw multiple program records broken in their 21-20 win over Iona.

Mary Soures set the program record with 9 goals in a single game against Iona, earning MAAC Player of the Week for the second week in a row. In that same game, Nicole McNeely set the program record for both goals and points in a career. McNeely also tallied the game winner with three seconds left in the game.

Each milestone is special in it’s own right, but for these two seniors, experiencing them together takes it to the next level. “I love sharing everything with Mary,” said McNeely. “I feel like we really click together and we’re really great working with each other on the field and just to have that all happen at the same time is really awesome.”

“We work so well together,” Soures added. “It’s been four years and I would not want to share that moment with anyone else. I always say to her, there’s moments where we’re just playing and it’s just the two of us and I’m laughing on the field because I’m just having fun and seeing what new creative things we can try out.”

Siena will look to move above the .500 mark Wednesday at Marist.