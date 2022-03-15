LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena Basketball junior guard Colby Rogers has added another award to his growing list of honors from a stellar first season donning the Green and Gold. The Covington, Georgia standout has been named a 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I All-District 1 Second Team selection.

Rogers was one of seven MAAC players named to either the First or Second Team on the 10-member District 1 squad, which is comprised of the top players from both the MAAC and America East, and is voted upon by NABC-member coaches from across Division I. This marks the seventh straight season that at least one Siena Basketball player has earned regional acclaim, with Rogers becoming the 26th player in program history to be named an NABC All-District Selection dating back to 1976.

Named a Second Team All-MAAC selection last week, Rogers made a major impact in his first season with the Saints after matriculating from Cal Poly. He currently stands ninth nationally in three-point field goal percentage (.429) and, through the conclusion of the MAAC Tournament, ranks second in the conference in threes per game (2.61) and ninth in scoring (14.1) Rogers scored in double figures a team-high 23 times in the 28 games in which he appeared this season, highlighted by four 20-plus point performances.

Siena finished with both its fourth straight third place or better finish in the MAAC and .500 or better overall record this season. The Saints posted a 15-14 overall record, and placed third in the MAAC with a 12-8 league ledger.