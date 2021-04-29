Siena’s Rehfuss, four first team selections headline MAAC Awards

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After locking up the second seed in the upcoming MAAC Women’s Lacrosse Championship, the Siena Women’s Lacrosse team was honored with seven individual accolades, highlighted by four First Team All-MAAC selections and head coach Abigail Rehfuss, who was named the 2021 BSN MAAC Coach of the Year.



Earning first team honors for the Saints was seniors Kerry Gerety (midfield) and Emily Pomeroy (defense), redshirt junior Kaitlyn Dowsett (attack), and junior Mary Soures (midfield). Receiving All-MAAC Second Team honors was senior Emily Fiorillo (defense), while freshman Laura Bonomo (midfield) earned All-Rookie honors.



Rehfuss earns her first Coach of the Year award after a 9-2 regular season for the Saints. She is only the third coach in program history to earn the honor, following Jake McHerron (2004) and Andrea Duffy (2010). Siena enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak, having defeated both Fairfield and Monmouth, the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds in the upcoming championship.



Having started four of the last five games of the season and playing in all 11 games for the Saints, Bonomo came on strong as an asset for the Green and Gold down the stretch. Earning honors as a midfielder, she has scored 10 goals while contributing 13 draw controls and 10 ground balls. She earned one MAAC Rookie of the Week honor after a five-goal performance against Marist on Apr. 20.



The only Saint who earned a unanimous selection, Dowsett ranks among the league’s best in scoring. Currently third in points per game, the redshirt junior averages 3.3 points per game. In total, the Manorville, New York native has collected a team-high 47 points on 33 goals and 14 assists. She has scored at least two goals in all but one game this season, and eclipsed the 100 point mark for her career this season as well.



Fiorillo has silently become an anchor in the back on defense. The Brightwaters, New York native ranks second on the team in caused turnovers, and fifth in ground balls with 15. She earns the first All-MAAC honor of her career, and had arguably her best game of the season with a three ground ball, two caused turnover game against Marist on Apr. 20.



No stranger to first team accolades, Gerety earns her second First Team All-MAAC selection of her career. Having started and played in all 11 games for the Saints in the regular season, Gerety has scored 16 goals with seven assists for a total of 23 points. However, her standout stat is 82 draw controls, which ranks her first in the MAAC by a long shot. She averages 7.45 per game, while second place in Monmouth’s Megan Hart only draws 5.17 per game.



Pomeroy earns her first All-MAAC honors after a season that saw her tie for the team lead in caused turnovers (11) and snag 10 ground balls. Hailing from Jamesville, New York, Pomeroy has helped the Saints to their program-best six wins in a row heading into postseason play. She had her best game against Monmouth on Apr. 23, going for four ground ball and four caused turnovers against the Hawks.



Certainly on pace to break multiple program records in a normal season, Soures has been the league’s best in the scoring department. Ranking first in the MAAC in points per game (3.55), she is the only player in the conference to have scored seven goals in a game twice this season. Currently sitting at 97 career points, she looks to eclipse the 100 point mark in Siena’s opening round game Saturday against Canisius. Overall, she leads the team in goals with 39, adding six assists for 45 points.



In addition to the accolades, the Saints had a new program-record 21 student athletes make the MAAC All-Academic Team – Alexis Bower, Annie Brennan, Alison Carr, Jenna Colabufo, Dowsett, Hannah Field, Fiorillo, Gerety, Hayley Kmack, Sabrina Krasner, Haylee Kuprianchik, Kelsey Lane, Kendra MacCaull, Nicole McNeely, Ally Mervine, Amanda Nieman, Julia Pelcher, Pomeroy, Risavi, Soures, and Wangsness.



The Saints will take on the No. 7 seed Canisius at Hickey Field on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. in the MAAC Quarterfinals. The winner will take on the winner of the No. 3 Monmouth and No. 6 Manhattan game. Saturday’s battle with the Golden Griffins will be broadcasted on ESPN+.