LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Fresh off a share of the program’s first regular season title in 17 years, two MAAC Championship game appearances, and a MAAC Coach of the Year honor in 2021, Siena College has awarded women’s lacrosse head coach Abigail Rehfuss with a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

“We are happy to have Coach Rehfuss with us for the foreseeable future,” said Siena Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “The success of the women’s lacrosse program has been evident, showcasing Siena as hosts for the MAAC Championships, and appearances in the championship game two of the last three years. Abby and her coaching staff have done a great job, and we are excited to see where they go from here.”

Entering her sixth season at the helm of the Saints in 2023, Rehfuss became the program’s all-time winningest coach with her first win of 2022, guiding the Saints to a 10-8 overall record and 6-2 mark in the MAAC. Siena hosted the MAAC Championships for the first time in program history, winning their final four conference games to earn the honor. She currently holds an overall record of 41-34 as head coach of the Green and Gold, with a 22-13 mark in the MAAC. Among her success, she was named the MAAC Coach of the Year following a stellar 2021 season, with the Saints scoring an 11-3 overall record and single-seasonrecord nine MAAC wins.

A native of nearby Latham, New York, Rehfuss has helped produce two MAAC Player of the Year recipients in Sammy Horton (Goalkeeper, 2019) and Nicole McNeely (Offensive, 2022) among 22 All-MAAC honorees over the last five years. In 2019, she piloted the Saints to 12 wins, setting a new program record for wins in a single season.

“I’d like to thank President Gibson and John D’Argenio for their continued support of me, my staff, and our entire team,” said Rehfuss. “I take great pride in all that our program has accomplished over the past five years thanks to the hardworking, dedicated group of coaches and student athletes I have the privilege of working with every day. Siena is a special place and I’m very much looking forward to all the great things to come for Siena Lacrosse.”

In the classroom, Rehfuss has also led the Saints to the top GPA in the Siena Athletic department each of the last two years. For a fourth straight season under Rehfuss, the Saints earned IWLCA academic awards in 2022. In 2021, the Saints would put 12 individuals on the Division I Honor Roll – the largest group in program history while putting up a team cumulative GPA of 3.61. In 2022, the Saints outpaced their 2021 mark with a 3.67 team cumulative GPA, and are on pace to earn IWLCA honors once again in 2022.