Siena’s Peterson scores 21 in Saints’ sweep win over Rider

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Junior Margo Peterson tossed in a season-high 21 points as the Siena Saints topped the Rider Broncs by a final score of 69-60 in the Alumni Recreation on Sunday afternoon. The win gives Siena their first weekend sweep of the season.

Peterson’s 21 would be the second 20 plus point performance from a Saint this weekend, as she set the tone with 7-for-12 shooting from the field that included a pair of three pointers. Graduate student Isis Young scored 13 points, while Rayshel Brown and Amari Anthony also finished in double-digits. It would be the first time this season the Saints would have four players in double-figures, while they also had four players with three steals. Senior Marilena Gerostergiou also pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds.

For Rider, Daija Moses led the way with 15 points, followed by 14 points from Raphaela Toussaint. Toussaint also grabbed 11 rebounds to complete her double-double while compiling three assists, two steals, and a block. Amanda Mobley would score six points while dishing out a team-high five assists in the process.

Siena struggled in the first half to score the ball, shooting just over 27 percent from the floor in the opening frame. Despite the scoring woes, the Saints stuck around and got a jolt on offense from Peterson, who scored 13 points in the first half. Her spark would spurn a 12-2 Siena run that would help them to a 31-30 lead at the half.

The Saints continued their momentum into the third quarter, as a steal by junior Haley Blasetti turned into a basket in transition for Young to give Siena a 37-36 lead. From that point, the Saints wouldn’t trail the rest of the way. Young’s score, along with a three-pointer from Peterson that proceeded it started a 14-0 run for Siena that gave them cushion into the fourth quarter.

With a 50-42 lead, Siena continued their strong play, opening up a lead as much as 14 points with 1:44 to play in the game. From start to finish, the Saints improved their shooting percentage each quarter of the game, ultimately scoring at a 42.9 percent clip in the fourth. The Saints stayed strong at the free throw line as well, helping close the door on the 69-60 final.

The Saints topped the Broncs in most categories, as they scored 24 points off turnovers and scored 17 second-chance points.

The Saints return to action this Friday, January 15 when they head to Quinnipiac for a pair of games over the weekend. Fans can tune in via ESPN3/ESPN+ or listen on the radio to 88.3 The Saint, with tip-off for both games slated for 4 PM.