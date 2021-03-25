Siena’s Jordan King enters transfer portal

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A day after Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello signed his extension, he found out one of his go-to players is leaving the program.

Jordan King entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday. The CBA grad told News10 ABC sports director Liana Bonavita this past year took a toll on his mental health, even beyond the COVID quarantines.

He’s had some losses in his life, and being in Albany reminds him of those deaths, so he feels like he needs a change of scenery. Ideally, he’d like to go to California where it’s warm year round, but he’s open minded when it comes to location.

The six foot guard came into the program as a preferred walk-on freshman year, and made the All-MAAC third team after a breakout sophomore campaign. He was the Saints third leading scorer, and he’s hoping his growth will help drum up interest as he searches for another place he can call home.

“I kind of feel good,” King said. “I never got this much attention in high school from coaches and colleges so it’s kind of like I get a fresh restart.”

“I want to get to know the coaches,” King added. “I want to see how they play, what’s different. How will I fit into their style of play? Just somewhere I can be comfortable and make an impact.”

King said Maciariello and his teammates were supportive when he informed them of his impending transfer Thursday. A few teams have already reached out, including Holy Cross, Hawaii, UC Davis and Cal Baptist.