Siena’s Jared Billups named MAAC Rookie of the Week

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball freshman guard Jared Billups has been named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. The Waldorf, Maryland product tied a season-high with 11 points in the Saints’ 69-62 victory over Fairfield Sunday at MVP Arena.

The first Siena MAAC Weekly Award winner this season, Billups scored nine of his 11 points in the second half yesterday to help the Saints prevail in their first game action in 29 days. The freshman added five rebounds, two assists, and a pair of blocks in the win.

Billups has appeared in nine games (three starts) so far during his freshman season, averaging 5.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes. He stands second on the Saints in both steals (10) and blocks (eight).

Billups and the Saints are scheduled to return to action when they make the short trip down I-87 to battle rival Marist Friday at 7 p.m. in Poughkeepsie.