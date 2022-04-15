Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena women’s basketball rising sophomore Imani Harris have informed the program and head coach Jim Jabir that she has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“We wish Imani the best as she pursues her career,” said Jabir. “We thank her for her contributions to Siena and our program.”

The Bronx, New York native averaged 4.0 points per game over 25 games. She averaged 20.1 minutes, averaging 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game as well.

Harris departs Siena in good academic standing.