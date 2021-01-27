Siena’s February 3rd game vs. Niagara postponed

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women lost a game from their schedule next Wednesday for the time being.

The Saints’ game against Niagara has been postponed due to a positive test within the Purple Eagles’ program. At this point, Siena has only played four games this season, and just got out of their own pause, practicing all together for the first time yesterday.

“Practice has been extremely competitive,” head coach Ali Jaques said. “These guys just want to play games and they want to compete in practice, and they feel like they’ve had three preseasons. I have a team right now that’s itching to just get on the court and go.”

As of now, this weekend’s road series at Quinnipiac is still on starting Saturday.