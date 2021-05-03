Siena women’s tennis paired against #11 Florida in NCAA tournament

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Fresh off their MAAC Championship triumph, the Siena Women’s Tennis program will face off with the No. 11 nationally-ranked Florida Gators on Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. The match will take place in Gainesville on the campus of the University of Florida at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Saints (7-3) will make their second tournament appearance in program history, with the other coming back in 2006. That season, the Saints would fall 4-0 to the #15 Clemson Tigers. The Saints are looking to be the first MAAC school to record a point in the NCAA Tournament.



Siena earned the MAAC’s automatic bid thanks to a 4-1 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats last Sunday, Apr. 25 in Princeton, New Jersey at the Mercer County Park Tennis Complex. Junior Meagan Brown would win Tournament MVP, as she would go a perfect 2-0 for the second straight day with wins in both doubles and singles play.



For the 38th time in program history, the University of Florida women’s tennis team (12-7, 10-3) has earned a spot in the NCAA Tennis Championships with an at-large bid. Florida, which finished the regular season on a seven-match winning streak, registered a 10-3 mark in conference play and a second place finish in the competitive cauldron that is the SEC. The Gators, who have battled 13-straight ranked opponents, have been a strong singles team all year long with a 56-31 overall record in dual match action.



The winner of the match will take on the winner of the matchup between USC and Oklahoma, who compete alongside the Gators and Saints in the Gainesville regional. The second round match is slated for Saturday, May 8 at 4 p.m. at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.



Tickets may be purchased in advance or on each day of the tournament. An all-session pass is $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, college students, and children under 12. Single day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, college students, and children under 12. Gates will open for fans one hour prior to the start of the first competition each day. Please note that seating is on a first come, first served basis and saving of seats is not permitted. For additional ticket information please call: 352-375-4683



Based on updated recommendations from the NCAA’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group local guidelines for fan attendance, not to exceed 50% of the venue capacity, at outdoor NCAA Championships will be followed.