Siena women’s soccer schedule revealed

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Soccer is slated to make its long awaited return to the field this spring. After having their traditional 2020 fall season cancelled due to the continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Saints are now scheduled to play their championship season with a six-match conference slate this spring.

“It’s great to have a schedule of games in front of us and put some dates on the calendar,” said head coach Steve Karbowski, who is in his 22nd season at the helm. “I know everyone is excited to get back on the field, and thankful for the opportunity.”

Siena is scheduled to kick off the program’s 41st varsity season on Tuesday, Mar. 16 when they host Iona at Siena Field. The Saints’ six-match MAAC schedule features an even breakdown of three contests apiece both home and away, with four of the six matches being held on Tuesday’s with the other two on Saturday’s.

Siena’s other home matches are set against Canisius on Saturday, Mar. 27 and vs. four-time defending MAAC Tournament Champion Monmouth on Saturday, Apr. 3. The Saints’ road contests are at Niagara (Mar. 23), at Saint Peter’s (Mar. 30), and at Marist (Apr. 6). Match times will be announced in the near future.

The MAAC Championships will be held Apr. 9 (quarterfinals), Apr. 12 (semifinals), and Apr. 16 (championship), with the higher seed in the matchup in each round serving as host.

Siena returns six starters and welcomes eight freshmen to the fold as it pursues the program’s third MAAC Championship this spring.