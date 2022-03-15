Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a tough third quarter where they were outscored 8-1 after a four-goal deficit at halftime, the Siena Women’s Lacrosse team fell just short to #22 UMass Minutewomen by a final score of 18-12 at Hickey Field on Tuesday afternoon.



The Saints played a solid fourth quarter, outscoring UMass 6-1 in the final frame, pulling within six before the final horn. Senior Mary Soures began the scoring in the fourth, as the Saints scored five of their six goals in that fourth quarter in the final seven minutes.



UMass had Kelly Marra score five goals on the afternoon, while Alex Finn scored two goals and two assists for four points. Kendra Harbinger and Haley Connaughton each had three points apiece, with Harbinger scoring a hat trick. Brinley Anderson had two points, while eight other Minutewomen scoring at least one point. Gina Carroll recorded the win, making two saves in just under 38 minutes in the cage.



Siena’s Nicole McNeely scored a season-high eight points with four goals and four assists. McNeely also grabbed seven ground balls and four draw controls. Soures led the team with five goals, with freshman Grace Dobrzynski also scoring twice. Junior Katy Wangsness also scored for the Saints.



UMass tossed a pair of goals on the board in the first few minutes to kick things off, ending up in a 7-2 lead into the second. The Saints received some offensive output from Soures, leading to a 9-5 score at the half. However, a 7-0 run from the Minutewomen opened up the game before Siena’s run in the fourth.



The Minutewomen outshot the Saints 32-36, with a 27-16 margin in shots on goal. The Saints closed the margin on draw controls late in the game, resulting in a 19-13 margin.



The Saints return to action on Saturday, Mar. 19 when they play host to the La Salle Explorers at Hickey Field.