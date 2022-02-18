Pittsburgh, P.A. (NEWS10) — After a win to open their season, the Siena Women’s Lacrosse team fell to the Pitt Panthers by a final score of 12-5 on Friday afternoon.



Leading the offense for the Panthers Kate Elam, as she scored five goals off the bench – four coming on the free position. Paige Petty added three points with a pair of goals and an assist, and Dylana Williams was the other Panther with multiple points scoring two goals.



Freshman Jordan Bentley scored three times for her second hat trick of the season, while Nicole McNeely also finished with three points putting in a goal and two assists. Freshman Meghan Decker also added a goal, while goaltender Ally Mervine made 13 saves in the loss.



The Saints held the Panthers without a goal over the first 6:30 of the game, as Bentley notched her first goal less than a minute to give Siena the 1-0 lead. Pitt then tallied two goals 32 seconds apart, giving the Panthers a 2-1 lead after one quarter. By halftime, five of Pitt’s six goals were off the free position as they took a 6-2 lead at the halfway point.



Bentley collected her third goal in the second half, with Decker and McNeely getting in on the action in the fourth quarter. The Panthers would score another six, pulling away in the second half for the win.



The Saints return to action on Wednesday, Mar. 2 when they host their home opener at Hickey Field against the Colgate Raiders at 3 p.m.