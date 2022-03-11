Cambridge, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Siena Saints struggled offensively on Friday afternoon, as they fell to the Harvard Crimson by a final score of 11-4 in Boston.



Siena fell scoreless through the first half, finally breaking through with a Mary Soures goal to open the third. However, the Saints surrendered seven goals in the first half and trailed 7-1 after the Soures goal. Soures scored again toward the end of the third after the Crimson scored another, bringing things to an 8-2 score.



Jordan Bentley and Laura Bonomo went back-to-back with goals in the fourth to cut the Harvard lead to five at 9-4, but another pair of goals from the Crimson kept the game out of reach for Siena.



Harvard was led by a four-point afternoon from Callie Hem, as she scored a hat trick and dished an assist. Riley Campbell notched three points on two goals and an assist, as Harvard provided six different players with at least a point. Chloe Provozano made four saves in the cage for the Crimson.



Nicole McNeely dished out a pair of assists to match Soures in the box score in points. Jenna Colabufo grabbed a team-high three ground balls. The Saints converted two of their four free position attempts while the Crimson led the draw control battle 13-6.



Siena returns to action this Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 3 p.m. when Siena hosts UMass at Hickey Field.