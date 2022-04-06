Buffalo, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Saints struggled early on Wednesday afternoon, as they fell to the Canisius Golden Griffins by a final score of 14-10 in Buffalo. Fifth-year Nicole McNeely scored a hat trick, netting an assist as well for a four-point evening.



Canisius opened the game with a 4-1 lead after the first quarter, and continued to hold down the Saints to just one goal at the half. The Golden Griffins held the Saints to just two first half goals, maintaining a 9-2 score.



The Golden Griffins continued their run into the second half, ending with a 6-0 run that gave them a 12-2 lead with 6:44 to play in the third quarter. That turned the jets on for the Saints, as they put their first half struggles behind courtesy of a free-position goal from McNeely.



McNeely’s goal sparked a 6-0 Siena run to cut the lead to 12-8 with 13:45 to play in the fourth. Despite two Siena goals in the final five minutes of play, the Golden Griffins matched the Saints over the final 10 minutes with two goals of their own to take the 14-10 win.



Canisius’ Skylar McArthur scored six times to lead all scorers, while Paige Stachura also added three goals. Riley Davis scored twice as well, with goalkeeper Shannon Maroney making six saves in the cage.



Senior Mary Soures and junior Amanda Nieman each scored twice to back up McNeely’s performance, while freshman Grace Dobrzynski tossed out two assists. Jordan Bentley also scored and dished an assist for a two-point game as well.



The Saints return to action this Saturday, Apr. 9 when they return to Hickey Field to take on the Fairfield Stags at 3 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the two school’s since last season’s MAAC Championship.