Siena women’s lacrosse edged by Fairfield in MAAC Championship

Fairfield, C.T. (NEWS10) — In what became yet another historic season for the Siena Women’s Lacrosse program, the Green and Gold fell just short of adding a championship trophy to their resume as the Saints fell by a final score of 12-8 in the MAAC Championship game Sunday afternoon.



The loss snaps an eight-game winning streak for the Saints, and move to 0-4 against the Stags in the MAAC Tournament. Siena also comes within one victory of tying the program-record for wins in a single-season, finishing 11-3 overall. The Saints would win 12 games back in 2019.



The Saints saw senior Kerry Gerety score two goals and dish an assist for a team-high three points. Kaitlyn Dowsett , Nicole McNeely , and Annie Brennan each also scored two goals apiece. McNeely added a team-high five draw controls, while Gerety snagged four. Emily Fiorillo scooped a trio of ground balls, while Hannah Field , Grace Nothnagle , and Mary Soures each caused two turnovers apiece.



Fairfield had five different two-goal scorers, led by a four-point effort from Diana DeVita. DeVita scored two goals and added two assists with a ground ball. Meaghan Graham dished out three assists, and both Kelly Horning and Ellie Grefenstette. Olivia Conquest would make six saves in net for the Stags.



Siena came out of the gate strong, controlling play as Dowsett paced the offense with a pair of early goals to aid the Saints to a 4-1 lead at the 22:32 mark. The Stags would respond with three straight goals over a span of eight minutes to tie the game at 4-4 with 15:53 to play. The momentum and lead would shift to Fairfield as they got their go-ahead goal with 11:53 to play to give them their first lead of the day at 5-4. A goal from Brennan would stop the run just north of 11 minutes to play in the first half as both teams traded jabs as Fairfield took an 8-6 lead into halftime.



Brennan wasted no time getting the Saints on the board in the seconds half, scoring 38 seconds in to bring Siena back within one at 8-7. From there, defense prevailed on both sides as the teams played scoreless lacrosse until the 15:48 mark when Fairfield struck for another goal to take a two-goal lead once again. The Stags would get their biggest lead of the day at the 14:31 mark when Horning would score off a free position for a 10-7 lead. That momentum continued through, as each team scored just one more goal apiece through the final whistle.



The Saints outshot the Stags 29-19 overall, while the Stags out paced the Saints in shots on goal 17-14. Siena also led in draw controls 13-7, but were 15-for-17 in clears while Fairfield was a perfect 20-for-20.