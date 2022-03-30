Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a week of scoring success, senior Mary Soures continued her hot hand by scoring six times as the Siena Saints won their fourth straight game in a victory over the Marist Red Foxes on the road in Poughkeepsie. The win marks the second MAAC win for the Saints this season, moving them to 2-0 in league play.



Soures has now scored 19 goals in her last three games combined, and leads the Saints in goals on the season. After the Saints fell 1-0 early on, Soures scored three of Siena’s first five goals – all coming in the first quarter – to take a 5-2 lead after 15 minutes of play. It was a back and forth battle throughout the second quarter, as Soures capped the half on an assist from Kelsey Lane with two seconds to play in the second for her fifth goal of the game as Siena held a 9-6 lead into the break.



The Rochester, New York native’s goal was the start of a three-goal run that saw Amanda Nieman score back-to-back goals to begin the second half. As Soures slowed on the offensive end, both freshman Grace Dobrzynski and redshirt freshman Jordan Bentley each found their stride as Bentley’s final goal at 9:51 to play in the fourth marked the Saints’ largest lead of the game at six goals, leading 15-9.



Dobrzynski finished the day with a game-high seven points on a pair of goals and five assists – a new single-game career high. Senior Nicole McNeely finished strong with a goal and three assists for a four-point afternoon, also adding three ground balls. Bentley notched a hat trick, while defensively Jenna Colabufo scooped a team-high six ground balls and caused three turovers.



Marist saw a trio of hat tricks from their offense, as Kelly Trotta, Melissa Bucher, and Kerri Gutenberger each tallied three goals apiece. All three also collected an assist apiece for three separate four point afternoons. Delaney Hayes and Hannah Spease also scored for the Red Foxes.



Siena won the ground ball battle 17-9, also edging the Red Foxes in shots 31-29.



The Saints return to action on Saturday, Apr. 2 when they head to New Jersey to take on the Monmouth Hawks in West Long Branch at 2 p.m.