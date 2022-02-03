Siena women’s hoops inspired by breast cancer survivors

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena’s all about the green and gold, but Thursday night the women’s basketball team is expanding its color palette in the annual Pink Zone game, honoring breast cancer survivors.

“Cancer is that little nudge that says, ‘How do I want to live my best life?'” said Carole Heaney, one of the 15 honorees selected by the organization To Life! As a cancer survivor, or as she calls herself a “flourisher”, she understands there’s no taking time for granted.

Due to the pandemic, the in-person celebration of survivorship we’ve seen in years past during the Pink Zone game was re-imagined, and became more personal for the women’s basketball team. Each member was paired up with an honoree.

“We got to email them,” said senior Margo Peterson, “write them notes and letters.”

They connected as a group in a virtual event Tuesday night, where the survivors shared their stories and inspired the players who will take the court against against Monmouth this week.

Peterson and Heaney, who has been cancer free for several years, were paired up. They met on campus Tuesday afternoon, with Margo sporting the warm-up shirt the players will wear displaying their survivor’s names.

“It’s so heartwarming and it’s so personal,” Peterson said.

Each player was able to put a face, and a story, to the near $4 thousand they raised as a team for To Life!, the local organization providing services to women and families dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis. Heaney, a former oncology nurse, knows the importance of such work.

“You know, healing happens in so many ways. It’s not just by medication, or radiation, or surgery,” said Heaney. “Healing happens when we can become whole in our bodies and minds and spirits, and to life! supports that.”

The Saints do as well. Peterson says they’ll be inspired to fight even harder on the court “’cause we’re not just playing for us.”

Anyone attending the game Thursday at 7 p.m. at the UHY Center is encouraged to wear pink. For the honorees, there will be a virtual watch party to ensure everyone’s safety amid the pandemic.